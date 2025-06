This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Revealed: Why Man Utd's new sporting director Jason Wilcox had 'reservations' about hiring Ruben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag before changing his mind R. Amorim Manchester United Premier League Manchester United sporting director Jason Wilcox was initially unsure about hiring Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Erik ten Hag. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wilcox met with Portuguese last May

Questioned coach's back-three system

Sporting's form turned his head Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask