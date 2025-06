This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Revealed: Why Man Utd have no concerns over Bryan Mbeumo transfer despite Tottenham's £70m attempt to hijack deal for Brentford star B. Mbeumo Manchester United Transfers Tottenham Brentford Premier League Manchester United remain confident of signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford despite Tottenham attempting to hijack the deal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd confident of signing Mbeumo

Spurs entered the race for Bees' star

Onana convincing compatriot to join United Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask