This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Why ‘b*stards of Barcelona’ Lamine Yamal & Alejandro Balde ‘didn’t help’ Nico Williams during summer transfer saga L. Yamal Barcelona Transfers N. Williams A. Balde Athletic Club Spain LaLiga Nico Williams has joked about how the “b*stards of Barcelona” Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde “didn’t help” him during a summer transfer saga. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Winger starred for Spain at Euro 2024

Linked with a move to Catalunya

Premier League clubs also remain keen Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below