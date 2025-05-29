‘Where is Wrexham?’ - Promotion hero Arthur Okonkwo admits to embarrassing transfer question after being targeted by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Arthur Okonkwo admits to asking the embarrassing transfer question "where is Wrexham?" after becoming a target for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Keeper joined on loan from Arsenal in 2023

Completed permanent move as a free agent

Completed permanent move as a free agent

Loving life as part of epic Hollywood project