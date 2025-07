This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

West Ham preparing for Mohammed Kudus exit?! Hammers eye Ademola Lookman bid as they seek Ghana international's replacement amid Tottenham interest West Ham A. Lookman Transfers Atalanta Tottenham M. Kudus Premier League Serie A West Ham are interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement for Mohammed Kudus, per a new report.

Tottenham attempting to buy Kudus

Tottenham attempting to buy Kudus

Irons may reinvest but face competition for Lookman