This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images West Ham make Lucas Paqueta decision! Hammers decide whether to cash in on Brazil ace with playmaker set to be cleared of spot-fixing charges L. Paqueta West Ham Premier League Transfers A decision on the future of Lucas Paqueta has already been made by West Ham United. West Ham decide on Paqueta future

Brazilian set to be cleared of spot-fixing charges

Speculation suggests a departure could be on the cards Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MUN WHU Match preview