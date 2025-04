This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ex-West Ham star Dimitri Payet investigated by Brazilian police after allegedly 'forcing lawyer mistress to drink urine and lick the floor' D. Payet Vasco da Gama West Ham Premier League Serie A Marseille France Dimitri Payet is currently at the centre of a police investigation in Brazil following disturbing accusations of abuse. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Payet accused of 'physical and psychological violence'

Allegedly forced his mistress to drink her own urine

