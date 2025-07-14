This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'We're already freaking out' - Ex-Bayern Munich director blasts German football for 'selling average as world-class' and hails Spain and Luis de la Fuente as example to follow Germany M. Sammer Spain European Championship Matthias Sammer slammed German football's soft standards, warns against sugar coating failures as he cited Spain as the example to follow. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ex-Bayern director slams German football

Sammer affirms lack identity and tactical discipline

Quarter-final exit praised like a championship Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask