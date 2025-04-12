'We beat the current Chelsea team!' - Jose Mourinho reveals message from 2004/05 Premier League winner claiming a team of 45-year-old's could beat Enzo Maresca's Blues
Jose Mourinho has revealed one of his players from Chelsea's 2004/05 side messaged him to claim they could beat Enzo Maresca's team even now.
- Mourinho: "We are still a team"
- 20 years since Blues first Premier League title
- Chelsea conceded just 15 goals in 2004/05 season