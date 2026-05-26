Speaking to the Spanish daily newspaper ABC, Riquelme said: "We have signed two international stars."
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"We already have two international stars": Florentino Pérez's challenger makes a bold transfer promise at Real Madrid
Asked whether he had merely a verbal agreement or a signed contract, the presidential candidate delivered a decisive answer. He stated that he already has a binding contract in place that will bring two exceptional players to the Santiago Bernabéu if he wins the election: "I have an agreement for two major international stars to play for Real Madrid if I am president. Two stars who are essential to the sporting project in the short, medium and long term."
Riquelme refused to disclose their identities for now, but hinted that the names could be announced within the next two weeks. When pressed for a timeline, he simply said, "Probably, yes."
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Real Madrid: Riquelme criticises Mourinho's imminent return
In a wide-ranging assessment of the club, Riquelme launched a blistering attack on Real Madrid's hierarchy. He argued that the club has lost its DNA, stating, "As a Real Madrid fan, I have to say that this club currently lacks hierarchy, professionalism, values and an understanding of what Real Madrid is really about. All of that is missing right now."
He also questions the club's recent sporting leadership, claiming that the board misread its relationship with former coach Xabi Alonso. While he ruled out a return for former coach José Mourinho—describing the Portuguese as "brilliant and successful" yet warning that the club needs a sustainable project, not a "short-term stopgap"—Riquelme vigorously defended Alonso. In his view, the departure of the former Leverkusen title-winner was a colossal error by the current board.
Riquelme criticises Alonso's departure from Real Madrid and Arbeloa's appointment
"I don't know Xabi personally, but he strikes me as a great professional. As a player, he was a legend, and as Leverkusen's manager, he achieved something historic in my view. Bringing him in was the right call; sacking him was a mistake. Still, you can't implement a project in three months," said Riquelme.
The club's turbulent management under Perez denied the former Leverkusen coach the time he needed, leaving its mark on the environment. "I think Madrid fans are disappointed by the manner, the timing and, above all, the fact that he wasn't given the power to lead his team," said Riquelme.
He also labelled the subsequent internal solution involving Álvaro Arbeloa as short-sighted. When asked whether Arbeloa's appointment had been an experiment, the presidential candidate replied, "Probably. Perhaps he wasn't the right man for the job at that moment." In this critical phase, Real need managers "who set standards and are respected".
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Klopp to Real Madrid? "He's certainly in the frame."
Looking ahead, the presidential candidate is calling for a radical rethink on the touchline – and Jürgen Klopp is in the frame. When asked about the German, Riquelme said: "I think Klopp is brilliant. I said that back in 2021. He's a good manager and a good coach, but there are other coaches I like as well, not just Klopp. Besides, Klopp is currently working for Red Bull. We'll see what happens in the next few days, but of course he's a candidate I'd very much like to see as Real Madrid's manager sooner or later."
He also stressed that the club's era of stopgap solutions and lack of vision under Pérez must end. "Real Madrid cannot afford to spend two seasons without a clear vision. When I say the best must come in, I mean the best—in every role."
Is Real Madrid set to appoint a new president?
At a sensational mid-May press conference, President Perez first rebuked the media, denounced a "smear campaign" against the club, and then called for new presidential elections. For the first time, Riquelme has stepped forward as a rival candidate.
The exact polling date is still pending; the electoral commission will confirm it on Tuesday. Riquelme, however, anticipates that members will cast their votes on Sunday, 7 June.