This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Wayne Rooney warned over managerial future after signing Match of the Day contract W. Rooney Manchester United Premier League Wayne Rooney has been warned he could find it difficult to return to management after signing a punditry deal with Match of the Day. Rooney signs Match of the Day contract

Has struggled during management career

Could find it difficult to return Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MUN LEE Match preview