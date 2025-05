This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Wayne Rooney savaged by Gary Lineker over dismal managerial career as Match Of The Day pundit roasts Man Utd legend about disastrous Plymouth & Birmingham spells W. Rooney Plymouth Transfers Birmingham Manchester United Championship Wayne Rooney saw his managerial career savaged by Gary Lineker during the BBC's coverage of the FA Cup final on Saturday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Crystal Palace beat Manchester City

Lineker made joke at Rooney's expense

Pundits left in hysterics Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask