Wayne Rooney backtracks on 'downed tools' criticism of Virgil van Dijk but insists Liverpool skipper should ignore 'noise' & 'focus on his game' amid Reds' struggles
Rooney and Van Dijk's public spat
Man Utd legend Rooney criticised the Liverpool captain's leadership and form during a difficult run for the Reds, suggesting the Netherlands international’s body language was a "big concern" and that he and Mohamed Salah "haven't really led that team this season" after signing new deals. Van Dijk swiftly hit back, branding the comments "a bit of a lazy criticism". He added "I didn't hear him last year" during Liverpool's march to the title, implying pundits are quick to criticise during downturns in form.
The row escalated when the pair were face-to-face after the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Van Dijk told Rooney he felt the comments were "over the top" at times, especially the "comment that I signed my new deal and then it was like 'that is it' and I let it slide". Rooney stood by his performance critique on the night, but he has now had a change of heart and further explained his comments, despite the Reds' recent 3-0 defeat by Manchester City.
'Maybe I was wrong on that'
Rooney, speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate with Sky Bet, said: "My job now is to give my opinions, and I like to think I'm straight and honest with my opinions and how I feel. The one thing where I maybe went a bit too strong is where I said he’s downed tools since he signed his new contract – that's a big thing to say, and maybe I was wrong on that. But from a performance level, from what we’ve seen from Van Dijk, I don’t think he's been at that level this season, and I said I’m sure as captain he’d be speaking to players, taking them out for food, which he said he has done. Clearly if he's felt he’s done that, if he had to do that, there’s something not right.
He added: "As champions, you can’t lose four games in a row. If you lose one game, there’s questions, and if you lose four in a row, there’s something not quite right. I think getting involved too much in the outside noise – that’s our job [as pundits], focus on your game. As a younger player, I’d be looking at Van Dijk and how he reacts to this – how is it going to help them? You have to get on with your game and speak internally."
Rooney focuses on leadership
Rooney added: "I’ve had criticism much worse than what I said about Van Dijk – both on and off the pitch. Of course, people talk and you take someone’s opinion a bit more serious than others but go and do your talking on the pitch. That’s all he needs to do. I’ve praised van Dijk, about his performances and how good he’s been but, if you’re the Premier League champions and you’re the captain of Liverpool, and they aren’t performing as well, (you will come in for some criticism).
"We used to do it with Cristiano Ronaldo, where Ronaldo wouldn’t defend as much, and we would all work a bit harder. But it’s a tough game and you’re playing against a top team; you scream at your players to get back in and help. That’s what I was saying about leadership – you need to understand what game you’re in and the importance of the game."
Van Dijk's World Cup qualification challenge
The Netherlands haven’t secured their spot at the World Cup just yet, despite sitting top of their qualifying group. Van Dijk will lead his country out against Poland and Lithuania in the coming days, where a win will see them book their place at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.
