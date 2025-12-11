WATCH: USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie scores as Juventus beat Pafos 2-0 in the Champions League, with Canada’s Jonathan David also finding the net

The match remained goalless until the 67th minute when McKennie found the back of the net. The American midfielder capitalized on a well-worked team move, demonstrating his attacking instincts and composure in front of goal. His strike gave Juventus the momentum they needed to control the remainder of the match and put pressure on their Cypriot opponents. His goal was also a landmark moment as it was the 50th goal scored by a USMNT player in the competition and made him the second USMNT player to record 10 goal contributions as well.