WATCH: USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie scores as Juventus beat Pafos 2-0 in the Champions League, with Canada’s Jonathan David also finding the net
McKennie breaks deadlock with a crucial goal
The match remained goalless until the 67th minute when McKennie found the back of the net. The American midfielder capitalized on a well-worked team move, demonstrating his attacking instincts and composure in front of goal. His strike gave Juventus the momentum they needed to control the remainder of the match and put pressure on their Cypriot opponents. His goal was also a landmark moment as it was the 50th goal scored by a USMNT player in the competition and made him the second USMNT player to record 10 goal contributions as well.
David doubles the lead to secure victory
Just six minutes after McKennie’s opener, Jonathan David extended Juventus’ advantage with a clinical finish. The Canadian forward showcased his sharpness in the box, converting a precise assist after a breathless counter-attack to make it 2-0. This goal effectively ended any hopes of a comeback for Pafos FC and ensured Juventus took all three points from the encounter.
Group-stage implications for Juventus
The victory represents Juventus’ second win in the Champions League league phase, a timely boost as the competition reaches its decisive rounds. Securing three points here improves their standing in a competitive pool and gives Luciano Spalletti’s side breathing room. They’ve now got two wins, three draws and one loss from six games in the Champions League league stage.
Momentum, rotation and European schedule
Juventus will look to carry this momentum into their remaining group fixtures and juggle rotation as domestic duties pile up. The Old Lady will face Bologna next in the Serie A on Dec. 14 before hosting AS Roma on Dec. 20 as they look to climb up the Serie A table.
