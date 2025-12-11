+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-PAFOSAFP
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie scores as Juventus beat Pafos 2-0 in the Champions League, with Canada’s Jonathan David also finding the net

U.S. international Weston McKennie opened the scoring, and Canada’s Jonathan David added a second as Juventus beat Pafos 2–0 in the Champions League. The win gives the Bianconeri a vital boost in the league stage, taking them to nine points from six games and strengthening Luciano Spalletti and his side's push for the knockout rounds.

  • McKennie breaks deadlock with a crucial goal

    The match remained goalless until the 67th minute when McKennie found the back of the net. The American midfielder capitalized on a well-worked team move, demonstrating his attacking instincts and composure in front of goal. His strike gave Juventus the momentum they needed to control the remainder of the match and put pressure on their Cypriot opponents. His goal was also a landmark moment as it was the 50th goal scored by a USMNT player in the competition and made him the second USMNT player to record 10 goal contributions as well.

    • Advertisement

  • David doubles the lead to secure victory

    Just six minutes after McKennie’s opener, Jonathan David extended Juventus’ advantage with a clinical finish. The Canadian forward showcased his sharpness in the box, converting a precise assist after a breathless counter-attack to make it 2-0. This goal effectively ended any hopes of a comeback for Pafos FC and ensured Juventus took all three points from the encounter.

  • Group-stage implications for Juventus

    The victory represents Juventus’ second win in the Champions League league phase, a timely boost as the competition reaches its decisive rounds. Securing three points here improves their standing in a competitive pool and gives Luciano Spalletti’s side breathing room. They’ve now got two wins, three draws and one loss from six games in the Champions League league stage.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-PAFOSAFP

    Momentum, rotation and European schedule

    Juventus will look to carry this momentum into their remaining group fixtures and juggle rotation as domestic duties pile up. The Old Lady will face Bologna next in the Serie A on Dec. 14 before hosting AS Roma on Dec. 20 as they look to climb up the Serie A table.

Serie A
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV