How to watch and live stream TNT Sports in the US

Here's a one-stop guide to all you need to know about sports across the TNT network

There aren’t many sports broadcasters quite as storied across the United States as TNT. The subdivision of Warner Bros. Discovery has overseen a broad slate of action and coverage across a slew of fields since it began half a century ago.

With programming offered across TNT, TBS, TruTV, and the Max streaming service, there’s no shortage of variety when it comes to what you can watch across the more comprehensive network, ranging from basketball to ice hockey and baseball to international soccer. Throw in a wide variety of extra content in and outside of regular season action over the many sports included, and fans of any game can find something to enjoy all year.

With such a range of variety, though, it can be tough to keep track of all the TNT Sports action offered and the best package to stream it all if you want the full experience.

GOAL guides you through what is shown by TNT Sports, both on television and beyond, and provides your one-stop guide to what you need to catch it all.

What sports are on TNT?

Getty Images

TNT Sports primarily are led by coverage of three of the four major sports leagues in North America, with NBA, MLB and NHL coverage all carried by the TNT channel and its various sister outlets across the wider network.

Flagship programs such as NBA on TNT - which hosts exclusive Thursday night games nationally - plus MLB on TBS - which shows Tuesday night fixtures - and NHL on TNT - which includes 72 games, plus the Winter Classic - run alongside coverage of USMNT and USWNT home matches.

Where can I watch TNT Sports programming?

You can watch sports programming from TNT Sports across TNT, TBS, and TruTV, with select coverage also offered through the Max streaming service.

Offering coverage from across the Warner Bros. Discovery stable of original content and library material, customers can watch from $9.99 per month with ads, $15.99 per month without ads, or $19.99 per month for the Ultimate Ad-Free tier.

Additionally, you can watch TNT Sports programming through one of the multiple streaming packages, with several market leaders across the United States including their channels in their service.

Below, GOAL breaks down some of the options for watching TNT Sports programming, including prices and additional details.