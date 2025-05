This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: Patrick Agyemang nets first-half brace to lead Charlotte FC to 3-2 win over Columbus Crew Major League Soccer Charlotte FC P. Agyemang The forward continued his impressive scoring with two clinical first-half goals, giving the home side a 2-1 advantage in eventual win Agyemang scores twice in eight-minute span

Extends hot streak with fourth goals in last three matches

Charlotte get redemption after 4-2 defeat to Columbus earlier Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Major League Soccer NYR CLT Match preview