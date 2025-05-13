How to watch and live stream the UEFA Conference League Final in the 2024-25 season

Everything you need to know about how to watch and live-stream the 2025 UEFA Conference League Final in the US

The UEFA Conference League is the newest of the all the European competitions, that admittedly doesn't quite carry the prestige of the Champions League or even its second fiddle sibling the Europa League in terms of quality, it does, however, still offer soccer fans some top players, teams and, as we have seen in this 24-25 season, match ups. When it comes to entertainment, the Conference League still gives fans European soccer matches worth watching, and with the final two teams now in place, with Real Betis taking on Chelsea.

Throughout the competition there has been goals galore at each stage, and come the knockout stages - when the big boys meet and tension is palpable - on the edge-of-your-seat stuff. But how can you watch and live stream the UEFA Conference League Final?

Which channels have the rights to UEFA Conference League soccer?

Currently, two channels have exclusive rights to the UEFA Conference League, with the competition having jumped from broadcaster to broadcaster down the years. For English language coverage, CBS Sports is the place to be, where they also show the other major UEFA club competitions, such as the Champions League.

The same is the case across the TUDN channels, where they also broadcast the Europa League as well as Champions League games in Spanish. These channels are available on a few providers, as listed below.

UEFA Conference League TV schedule

With the fist semi-finals having already been played, below are the two sides who made it through.

Date Game Kick-off (CT) TV channel Provider May 28 Real Betis v Chelsea 14:00 CBS Sports Network

TUDN (Spanish language) Paramount+, fubo, DIRECTV, YouTube TV

Best TV packages to watch UEFA Conference League soccer in 2025

If you’re not subscribed to CBS Sports or TUDN directly through your cable or streaming provider, there are other ways to live stream UEFA Conference League soccer these days, and packages to suit all price points.

We’ve done our research and pulled out the best picks for you to get your European soccer fix, no matter who you are supporting.

