This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
20240728 Conference League Trophy(C)Getty Images
Mike Williams

How to watch and live stream the UEFA Conference League Final in the 2024-25 season

SHOPPINGTV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch and live-stream the 2025 UEFA Conference League Final in the US

Editors' pick

Paramount+

Exclusive rights to the UEFA Europa League in the USA.

Installation required: No

Simultaneous streams: Three

DVR capabilities: No

Monthly from

$7.99

Get Paramount+

The UEFA Conference League is the newest of the all the European competitions, that admittedly doesn't quite carry the prestige of the Champions League or even its second fiddle sibling the Europa League in terms of quality, it does, however, still offer soccer fans some top players, teams and, as we have seen in this 24-25 season, match ups. When it comes to entertainment, the Conference League still gives fans European soccer matches worth watching, and with the final two teams now in place, with Real Betis taking on Chelsea.

Throughout the competition there has been goals galore at each stage, and come the knockout stages - when the big boys meet and tension is palpable - on the edge-of-your-seat stuff. But how can you watch and live stream the UEFA Conference League Final?

Which channels have the rights to UEFA Conference League soccer?

Currently, two channels have exclusive rights to the UEFA Conference League, with the competition having jumped from broadcaster to broadcaster down the years. For English language coverage, CBS Sports is the place to be, where they also show the other major UEFA club competitions, such as the Champions League.

The same is the case across the TUDN channels, where they also broadcast the Europa League as well as Champions League games in Spanish. These channels are available on a few providers, as listed below.

UEFA Conference League TV schedule

With the fist semi-finals having already been played, below are the two sides who made it through.

Date

Game

Kick-off (CT)

TV channel

Provider

May 28

Real Betis v Chelsea

14:00

CBS Sports Network
TUDN (Spanish language)

Paramount+, fubo, DIRECTV, YouTube TV

Best TV packages to watch UEFA Conference League soccer in 2025

If you’re not subscribed to CBS Sports or TUDN directly through your cable or streaming provider, there are other ways to live stream UEFA Conference League soccer these days, and packages to suit all price points.

We’ve done our research and pulled out the best picks for you to get your European soccer fix, no matter who you are supporting.

RELATED

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Since the Conference League's inception in 2021, three teams have lifted the trophy: Roma, West Ham United, and the current champions, Olympiacos.

The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams, four more than in the previous format.

Mainz 05 midfielder Hong Hyun-seok and Gent captain Sven Kums have made 39 appearances each in the Conference League, making them the players with the most appearances in the competition.

As for top goalscorers, Arthur Cabral leads the list with 21 goals to his name, including those scored in the qualifying phase. However, without taking into account goals scored in the qualifying phase, three players have scored the joint-most goals in Conference League with 12 each to their names: Arthur Cabral, Eran Zahavi, and Vangelis Pavlidis.

Darian Males, Gavriel Kanichowsky, and Cristiano Biraghi have the most assists in Conference League history, registering eight assists each.

Veteran Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, while playing for Villarreal in 2023, became the oldest player to feature in the Conference League at 40 years and 175 days.

Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi holds the record as the Conference League's youngest-ever player at the tender age of 16 years and 3 days.

Stars such as Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham, Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins,Co Mario Gotze, Kasper Schmeichel, Cody Gakpo, Stephan El Shaarawy, James Maddison, Jonathan David, and Edin Dzeko have played in the Conference League.

Manuel Pellegrini, Jose Mourinho, Unai Emery, David Moyes, and Ange Postecoglou are among the most famous managers to have managed in the Conference League.