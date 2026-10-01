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Moataz Elgammal

Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders strike in second half to earn Netherlands a thrilling draw against Greece

Match report
Greece vs Netherlands
Greece
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A
V. van Dijk
T. Reijnders

The Netherlands completed a dramatic second-half comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Greece in their UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash on Thursday. Goals from Fotis Ioannidis and Giorgos Masouras gave the hosts an early advantage, but Virgil van Dijk and a late strike from Tijjani Reijnders ensured Xavi Hernandez's visitors salvaged a vital point.

  • Greece strike first

    Greece started the fixture brightly and took the lead after 23 minutes. Konstantinos Tzolakis launched a long ball forward, which substitute Masouras flicked into the path of Ioannidis, who finished calmly. Just before the half-time whistle, the pair combined again. A sloppy mistake in the Dutch midfield allowed Ioannidis to intercept the loose ball and pick out Masouras, who prodded home to give his side a shock 2-0 lead heading into the break.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-GRE-NEDAFP

    Xavi sparks Dutch fightback

    Xavi had to rally his players, who dominated possession with over 70 per cent of the ball, and they responded strongly in the second half. The Netherlands found a crucial lifeline in the 59th minute when Joey Veerman delivered a precise corner. Van Dijk rose highest to thump a powerful header past Tzolakis. The visitors thought they had quickly equalised, but Denzel Dumfries saw his close-range effort ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR review.

  • Reijnders secures the point

    Despite the frustrating setback, the Dutch continued to press for an equaliser as the clock ticked down. Their relentless pressure paid off in the 89th minute when Noa Lang floated a dangerous cross into the box. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee flicked the ball on, allowing Reijnders to volley home from close range. The result leaves Greece sitting at the top of Group A2 with seven points, while the Netherlands remain in second place with five points, just ahead of third-placed Germany on four points.

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    Looking ahead to Serbia clash

    Bottom side Serbia are yet to register a point after suffering three consecutive defeats in the group. Looking ahead, Xavi will prepare his squad to host the struggling Serbian team in the Netherlands on Sunday. This clash will conclude the current international break, offering the Dutch a vital opportunity to secure a victory.

UEFA Nations League A
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
Germany crest
Germany
GER
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER