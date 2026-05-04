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'We are not kids' - Virgil van Dijk responds to Liverpool players 'holiday' claim after Man Utd defeat
Van Dijk defends squad professionalism
The aftermath of a defeat at Old Trafford always brings intense scrutiny, and the latest narrative surrounding Liverpool involves the supposedly relaxed scheduling of the first-team squad. Reports had suggested that Slot allowed his players a period of rest following the win against Crystal Palace, leading some to question if the intensity was lacking in the build-up to the Manchester United clash.
Van Dijk was quick to dismiss the narrative that the squad is not focused, insisting that personal time is a necessary part of the modern game. "I'm not sure it's a holiday. It's a city trip," the Dutchman explained, as quoted by BBC Sport. "But I think if you have one day off, and you don't have many days off, they decide what they want to do with their families. We are not kids. Everyone is an adult. I wish we had a couple more days off at times because I think it works both ways. You see Pep Guardiola giving City three days off the last weeks in a row and they are doing pretty well. It is finding the right balance. I can understand if people think we are not training and when results are not there it could be a reason for why we are not getting results."
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An 'unacceptable' title defence
The defeat to Michael Carrick's side marked the 11th league loss of the season for the reigning champions, a statistic Van Dijk finds impossible to ignore. Liverpool now find themselves 18 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, a staggering fall from grace after their previous domestic dominance.
"I'm not here to make excuses," Van Dijk added. "It's been a very disappointing season, an unacceptable season, and it's tough. We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves whatsoever. We have to work and turn this around and make sure that next season these things don't happen. It's not Liverpool. I think it's unacceptable that we have lost too many times as defending champions of the Premier League and we shouldn't accept it."
Work to be done behind the scenes
The 34-year-old centre-back, who remains a central figure at Anfield, stressed that major changes are required if the club is to return to its former heights. With Slot now at the helm, the transition has been far from smooth, leading the captain to call for deep reflection from everyone involved with the first team.
"There will be a lot of work that has to be done going into next season. When I am back from the World Cup I will go into it, but there is a lot of work to be done behind the scenes," Van Dijk admitted. "I care so much about this club. I know that it has been a tough season, but I will always be there in good and lesser good days. Personally, I want this to be solved. I want us to experience what I have had over my time here. I want us to be successful. I want to be consistent with the team, winning games, fighting."
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The race for the top four
While the title is long gone, the immediate priority for Liverpool remains securing Champions League football. The financial and sporting implications of missing out on Europe's elite competition are significant, and the Reds likely need four points from their final three fixtures to guarantee their spot.
"We have three games left and the realisation has to come from ourselves, as a group and as players, to make sure that we are in the Champions League because of the impact of it for the financial side for the club," said Van Dijk. "But also because we want to be playing against the best teams in Europe. It's not easy. But we keep going. Consistency is the most difficult thing in any job you do. But it is also the best way to be successful and get results. We have three more games, then the World Cup. We have to realise that next season, this season cannot be repeated. It is unacceptable."