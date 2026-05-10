Vinicius to FC Barcelona! Former boss reveals near-miss transfer bombshell: "There was a basic agreement"

"Vinicius was of interest to Barça; we spoke to his family and his agents, and there was an agreement in principle," said Bartomeu. The plan was to finalise a deal with the then 17-year-old Flamengo Rio de Janeiro forward, which would have kicked in once he turned 18.

In the end, though, Real Madrid secured his signature, and Vinicius has since established himself as one of the world's top forwards, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

"Madrid probably made a better offer than Barca," Bartomeu noted. Vinicius later confirmed that Barcelona had offered more money, yet he believed Real provided superior sporting prospects.



