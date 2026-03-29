Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid handed boost with major injury avoided despite suffering Brazil blow

Concerns were raised when the 25-year-old was absent from collective training in Orlando, opting instead for specialized recovery work in the gym. The forward reportedly complained of muscular fatigue following Brazil's intensive friendly against France, leading to fears that he could be the latest Real Madrid star to join the treatment room.

However, COPE journalist Miguel Angel Diaz has provided a positive update on the situation, stating that "Vinicius is fine" and that "if he doesn't play against Croatia it's out of caution." Vinicius is expected to be fit for Madrid's trip to Mallorca next weekend. This news will come as a massive boost to Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who is already dealing with a thin squad following other international injuries.