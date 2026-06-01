Vinicius Jr told what must happen in order for Real Madrid sale to be sanctioned - with Brazil international generating transfer talk amid contract extension delay

In an interview with El Pais, Perez has made it clear that Real Madrid will not stand in the way of Vinicius Jr should the attacker decide to pursue a new challenge elsewhere. With contract negotiations currently moving at a slow pace, the president’s comments have added fresh intrigue to the future of the man who has become the face of the club’s recent successes.

Addressing the situation, Perez stated: "There is time [to sign an extension]. I would love for him to stay for the rest of his life. He is deeply identified with the club. You know who doesn’t like him? People who aren’t Real Madrid fans. If he doesn’t want to be at Madrid and wants to sign with someone else, he will be free to do so. I’m not going to force him into anything. Money will not be the most important factor - it never has been."