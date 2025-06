This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Viktor Gyokeres' transfer preference revealed amid Arsenal & Juventus interest as Man Utd snub is explained V. Gyoekeres Arsenal Juventus Manchester United Premier League Serie A Sporting CP Transfers Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres still wants Arsenal, but soaring fees and a bold snub of Manchester United have left his plans hanging by a thread. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gyokeres prefers move to Arsenal

Reason for Man Utd snub revealed

Striker wanted to play in the UCL Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask