This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Viktor Gyokeres threatens to go on strike at Sporting CP over broken transfer promise as Man Utd push to sign 54-goal frontman V. Gyoekeres Manchester United Transfers Premier League Sporting CP Sporting goal machine Viktor Gyokeres has threatened to go on strike after seeing the club break a transfer promise made to him. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gyokeres in demand this summer

Angry with Sporting over broken promise

Threatens to go on strike Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask