This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Why Viktor Gyokeres' former club won't earn a penny from potential big-money Arsenal or Man Utd move despite supposed sell-on clause - explained V. Gyoekeres Coventry Sporting CP Transfers Manchester United Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Coventry City will not earn a single penny if Viktor Gyokeres leaves Sporting CP this summer, despite previously agreeing a sell-on clause. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sell-on clause was agreed when Gyokeres left

Sporting star wanted by Man Utd

Coventry won't benefit if he moves Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask