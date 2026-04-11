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AFP
Viktor Gyokeres blames 'dry pitch' for Arsenal's home defeat as Bournemouth blow Premier League title race wide open
Title race wide open after Emirates shock
The Emirates Stadium was silenced on Saturday as Arsenal slumped to their third defeat in four matches, losing 2-1 to a resilient Bournemouth side. The result leaves the north London club in a precarious position, as Manchester City now have the chance to narrow the gap at the top of the table when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute, but Arsenal were handed a lifeline when Ryan Christie was judged to have handled the ball in the area. Gyokeres stepped up and emphatic penalty levelled the scoring, but a second-half strike from Alex Scott ensured Andoni Iraola’s side departed with all three points.
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Gyokeres points to the surface
Following the final whistle, Swedish international Gyokeres provided a controversial assessment of why the league leaders struggled to find their rhythm. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the striker admitted Bournemouth were dangerous but claimed the conditions at the Emirates played a role in the defeat.
“They’re good on the counter-attacks,” Gyokeres said. “They have good players and made some good combinations. But we need to do better. We had some chances in the end. The pitch was a bit dry, which didn’t help. I’m very confident. We don’t need to get stuck too much on what happened today. We need to look forward and be positive.”
Arteta laments 'punch in the face'
Mikel Arteta did not hold back in his assessment of the performance, describing the loss as a major wake-up call for his squad. The Spaniard acknowledged that his side lacked the clinical edge required to see off a Bournemouth team that has now gone 11 games unbeaten.
“[It was] disappointing,” Arteta told TNT Sports. “It’s a big punch in the face and it’s about how we react now. They are a team who haven’t lost for 11 games for a reason - they did a lot right. We were far from efficient. The first chance they had to attack the box, it’s a deflection, a bad defensive action and it’s a goal. That’s something we have to recover from. In the second half, you expect a different game. We did a lot of strange things today. We have been very consistent. This can happen - this is football.”
- AFP
Seven days to save a season
While the defeat leaves Arsenal with a nine-point lead over Manchester City, the title race could swing in favour of Pep Guardiola’s side, who hold two crucial games in hand and host the Gunners at the Etihad next weekend. With little time to lick their wounds, Arsenal now face a season-defining week: a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP followed by that potential title decider in Manchester. Arteta’s squad must rediscover their defensive solidity and clinical edge immediately to prevent their silverware dreams from evaporating within just seven days.