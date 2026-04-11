Viktor Gyokeres blames 'dry pitch' for Arsenal's home defeat as Bournemouth blow Premier League title race wide open

The Emirates Stadium was silenced on Saturday as Arsenal slumped to their third defeat in four matches, losing 2-1 to a resilient Bournemouth side. The result leaves the north London club in a precarious position, as Manchester City now have the chance to narrow the gap at the top of the table when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute, but Arsenal were handed a lifeline when Ryan Christie was judged to have handled the ball in the area. Gyokeres stepped up and emphatic penalty levelled the scoring, but a second-half strike from Alex Scott ensured Andoni Iraola’s side departed with all three points.