VIDEO: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi matches Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero with another late Champions League goal for PSV
Pepi's late goal
Pepi's goal came in the 93rd minute with his side trailing, 1-0, and seemingly destined for a Champions League defeat. PSV, though, were given a late lifeline via a free kick, but the initial ball in resulted in a shot that was blocked away.
The ball fell to Pepi, and he made no mistake, firing a first-time finish into the back of the net to earn PSV a crucial point via a 1-1 draw. With the draw, PSV are 17th midway through Matchday Four in Europe's premier competition.
Watch the goal
Matching icons
Pepi has proven clutch for PSV throughout his time with the Dutch club, but the American striker's latest big moment was enough to see him match a mark previously put up by some of the game's most recognizable legends.
Per Opta, Pepi's goal was his third result-changing goal in stoppage time of a Champions League match. Only two other players in history have scored as many: Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero.
Pepi has three goals so far this season to go with two in the Champions League, with the previous finish coming against Napoli in a six-minute cameo that produced a goal and an assist.
What comes next?
The U.S. men's national team is set to gather next week for November camp, and will play Paraguay and Uruguay in their final matches of 2025. The squad for that camp is set to be released and, given his run of form, Pepi seems likely to be selected, fitness pending.
He still faces a fight to get back into PSV's starting XI, though, and that could continue on Sunday when the Dutch giants, second in the Eredivisie, visit third-place AZ Alkmaar.