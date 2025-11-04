VIDEO: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi matches Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero with another late Champions League goal for PSV

Pepi has proven clutch for PSV throughout his time with the Dutch club, but the American striker's latest big moment was enough to see him match a mark previously put up by some of the game's most recognizable legends.

Per Opta, Pepi's goal was his third result-changing goal in stoppage time of a Champions League match. Only two other players in history have scored as many: Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero.

Pepi has three goals so far this season to go with two in the Champions League, with the previous finish coming against Napoli in a six-minute cameo that produced a goal and an assist.