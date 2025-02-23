Santos v Noroeste - Campeonato Paulista 2025Getty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Unbelievable from Neymar: Santos star silences boos and pulls out Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring incredible Olimpico goal

NeymarSantos FCInter de Limeira vs Santos FCInter de LimeiraPaulista A1

Neymar stunned Brazilian fans when he curled in a goal directly from a corner in an excellent first half for Santos against Inter de Limeira.

  • Neymar jeered as he went to take corner
  • Sent it straight into the net in front of home fans
  • Brazil hero copied recreated Ronaldo celebration
