Krishan Davis

VIDEO: 'It's time to choose' - adidas icons David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane & Paul Pogba join forces in slick new film as Predator vs F50 campaign gathers pace

adidas have ramped up their movements ahead of the 2026 World Cup with a new promotional film featuring some absolute icons of their Predator silo. The German sportswear giant launched the playful Predator vs F50 campaign earlier in January, with the two sets of boots getting a fresh paintjob for the occasion. Now, legendary members of Team Predator are telling fans it's 'time to choose'.

  • Beckham, Zidane & Pogba front new film

    In the slick cinematic video, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Paul Pogba, Kaka, Xavi and Alessandro Del Piero - all of whom are synonymous with the adidas Predator - take on roles as members of an underground international syndicate who are in competition with an unknown rival (presumably Team F50). Of course, Zidane is the boss, and on a conference call his compatriot Pogba informs him that "everything is in place", while Kaka, Xavi and Beckham are all on the ground ready to act, as they look to distribute their goods across the world, from Madrid to Liverpool, Barcelona, Milan and beyond.

    Using a payphone in a nod to classic heist and crime movies, Pogba warns his colleagues that "the other side is moving fast", while Beckham - surrounded by the new Predators - insists they are going to need "much, much more" merchandise to compete. However, Juventus legend Del Piero - who wore both Predators and F50s in his time and is nicknamed 'the Zebra' in the film - is not convinced. Ultimately, though, Zidane gives the order to "treble the shipments" as the "time to choose" approaches.

  • Watch the film - 'it's time to choose'

  • adidas introduces striking new Predator

    adidas launched their spring/summer 2026 campaign earlier in January, with the Predator and F50s both arriving in fresh new colourways. Playfully pitting the two silos against each other, ballers around the world have been asked to choose chaos with Lamine Yamal and F50, or control with Jude Bellingham and the Predator.

    The new Predator is white but features an eye-catching red forefront, with the famous fold-over tongue and iconic three stripes drawing inspiration from the original Predator Precision that the modern design is based on. Meanwhile, there is plenty of modern technology included to make the boot 2026-ready, including a mesh upper and updated soleplate.

  • Jude Bellingham Lamine Yamal adidas Predator F50adidas

    Messi to feature in Team F50 riposte?

    Based on the slick new promotional film, you'd imagine a version from Team F50's perspective will follow. That could feature the likes of Lionel Messi, Arjen Robben and David Villa, depending on who adidas decide to call upon from their roster of elite athletes past and present.

    Speaking about the campaign, which will run across spring and summer 2026, presumably right up to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, adidas football's general manager Sam Handy said: "Through this campaign, we're igniting a conversation that sits at the heart of football culture. These boots are about more than just innovation; they represent the two fundamentally opposing forces that define the modern game: raw speed and ultimate control.

    "At adidas, our goal is to empower every athlete to play their way, and with this campaign, we’re challenging players everywhere from grassroots to professional stadiums, to embrace their footballing identity and once and for all, choose their side."

    With adidas going big on their Predator vs F50 campaign in a World Cup year, you would imagine there is plenty more to come from the German sportswear behemoth as the weeks and months tick down to the big event. Nostalgia has been at the heart of their recent work, so expect plenty more familiar colourways and throwbacks in their upcoming releases.