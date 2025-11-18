VIDEO: 'Sad watch' - Neymar goes viral for botching two rainbow flicks as fans call for 'washed' Santos forward to retire
Neymar trying to drag Santos out of a relegation battle
Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer has been back in his homeland since January, having returned to his roots on the back of seeing a lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal terminated. That deal was torn up after recovering from a knee ligament injury.
More fitness setbacks have been endured in South America, with the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker struggling to provide inspiration in Santos’ ongoing battle to avoid relegation in 2025.
Watch Neymar fail with two attempted rainbow flicks
Fans urge Brazil legend Neymar to retire
He did help them to a shock victory over title-chasing Palmeiras, but was unable to produce a moment of match-altering brilliance in that contest. Neymar tried his best to deliver in that department, but two flicks close to the corner flag caught the eye of onlookers for all of the wrong reasons.
@PolymarketFC said when sharing a video of Neymar’s failed rainbow flicks: “SAD WATCH! Neymar just doesn’t have it anymore.” @Harisson_utd added “Brother is so washed”, with @TheLondonLad_ going on to say: “‘Leave the football before the football leave you.’ He Should just retire. No shame in that.”
On a similar theme, @DRealist009 said: “Just retire already bro.” @LincolnLumbe continued that theme when posting: “He needs to quit before he tarnishes his legacy.”
Does Neymar still have it? Ex-Brazil internationals offer their take
While some fans were less than impressed with what they saw from Neymar, former Brazil international defender Luisao told Resenha da Rodada from ESPN: “Neymar played with his team-mates, unlike in the interview he gave last time, he was part of the team and that made it difficult for Palmeiras.”
Luis Fabiano added: “Neymar understood that he needs to be more supportive of his team-mates. Everything he did against Flamengo, he did the opposite of, and he held back. When he holds back, his football shines through a bit more. It's not the Neymar we usually see, but he stands out from the Santos team; when the ball is at his feet, something good comes out of it.”
Santos fixtures: Next up for Neymar
Fabio Santos said of Neymar - who will become a free agent at the end of the year - still being able to bring the best out of those around him: “He made his team-mates play better. In plays where we were used to seeing him attempt a dribble or a shot, he made a simpler pass, making his team-mates play better. That's the technical leadership we were demanding. With Neymar calmer, with a leader's posture, it's natural that he plays well and makes others play well.
“We've already discussed this a lot. For him to perform even better, he needs good movement from his team-mates, but he also needs them to play. Today he's a player who needs the collective much more; he's different, he sees the game differently, but he needs his team-mates. What stood out positively in this game was that he didn't argue with the referee or his team-mates.”
Victory over Palmeiras has lifted Santos up to 16th in the table and out of the relegation zone. Neymar and Co will be back in action on Wednesday when playing host to Mirassol.