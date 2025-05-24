This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images VIDEO: Franck Ribery over Cristiano Ronaldo & 'no chance' for Thierry Henry against Robert Lewandowski! Thomas Muller makes his picks in hugely one-sided Bundesliga vs Premier League battle Thomas Muller Bayern Munich C. Ronaldo Arsenal Manchester United Premier League Bundesliga Thomas Muller has picked between some Bundesliga and Premier League legends, with the 35-year-old heavily favouring Germany's top-flight league. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Muller picks between legends to form a combined XI

German only selects Kompany from Premier League

Likes of Ronaldo, Henry and Gerrard all miss out Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask