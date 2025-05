This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty VIDEO: Real Betis fans chant for Antony to stay as Man Utd outcast is mobbed by team-mates during wild Conference League final celebrations Antony Real Betis Fiorentina vs Real Betis Fiorentina Conference League Manchester United Real Betis fans chanted for Antony to stay as the Manchester United outcast was mobbed by team-mates after sealing a Conference League final berth. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Antony has revived his career at Betis

Has emerged as the fans' blue-eyed boy

