VIDEO: Mason Greenwood fires in fine late Marseille winner against Monaco to send Roberto De Zerbi wild on the touchline
Late drama: Greenwood earns victory for Marseille
Greenwood bagged a midweek brace for Marseille as they picked up three precious points against Union St Gilloise in Champions League competition. He was back doing the business on the domestic stage when facing Monaco.
Inspiration was required from somewhere as that contest headed into the final eight minutes. Marseille were able to create one more golden opportunity, with the ball moved across the edge of the box and into Greenwood around the penalty spot. He made no mistake when crashing a well-struck strike into the roof of the net with his left foot.
Watch Greenwood spark wild celebrations with dramatic goal
How De Zerbi celebrated Greenwood's goal vs Monaco
After finding the back of the net, Greenwood wheeled off towards the stands - jumping over an advertising hoarding in order to get closer to the home supporters. Marseille fans were literally bouncing after witnessing a stunning shot that left Monaco goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky with no chance.
Italian tactician De Zerbi was also unable to contain his excitement as he threw out his arms and raced back towards the dugout with his mouth wide open, before picking up a ball on the touchline and punting it into the air.
- Getty Images
Transfer talk: Greenwood seeing move speculated on
Greenwood has been a man for the big occasion across his 18-month stint in France. He registered 21 Ligue 1 goals during his debut campaign, earning a share of the division’s Golden Boot with Ballon d’Or-winning Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele.
He has taken his tally across all competitions this season to 14, with 12 of those efforts being recorded in the French top flight. The 24-year-old is generating transfer talk again, with it being suggested that Marseille may cash in at some point during 2026 - with Premier League giants United due 50 per cent of any fee that is generated.