Getty Images Sport VIDEO: 'Already cursed!' - Fans lose their minds as new Man Utd signing Matheus Cunha misses absolute SITTER for Brazil - but £62.5m man has the last laugh M. Cunha Manchester United Brazil vs Paraguay Brazil Paraguay World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Fans were left agog as Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha missed a sitter for Brazil, before setting up their winner against Paraguay. Cunha headed wide from close range

Fans lost their minds

Fans lost their minds

But new Man Utd man enjoyed productive evening