This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport VIDEO: Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana returns to his roots and takes part in local football match on muddy pitch in Cameroon A. Onana Manchester United Transfers Premier League Cameroon Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana returned to his roots by playing in a local football match in Cameroon. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Andre Onana returns to his roots

Takes part in local football match

Shows off his outfield skills Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask