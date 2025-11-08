VIDEO: Luis Diaz scores goal of the season contender from impossible angle that leaves Bayern Munich team-mate absolutely stunned
- Getty Images Sport
Diaz follows up PSG double with sensational strike
Diaz has endured a week of mixed emotions having bagged a brace at PSG in midweek. However, the Colombian's night in Paris was cut short owing to a dangerous challenge on Achraf Hakimi that resulted in his dismissal deep into first half injury time following a VAR review.
Nevertheless, the former Liverpool man was used from the outset by Vincent Kompany at Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon as Bayern looked to make it 10 successive wins to kick off the Bundesliga season.
However, Bayern found themselves behind in the first half through Danilho Doekhi, the towering centre-back on hand to bag his third league goal of the season. FC Hollywood responded through Diaz shortly before the break as he struck past Frederik Rønnow from an impossible angle.
Watch the goal
Diaz impressing in debut Bayern season
The goal was Diaz's sixth in the Bundesliga this season and the reaction of teammate Josip Stanisic spoke volumes about the quality of the 28-year-old's finish. Indeed, the 25-year-old, who was credited with the assist for the goal, ran to celebrate with Diaz with his hands on his head in shock at what he had just witness.
Diaz kept an admittedly poor Stanisic pass in play before touching the ball past Janik Haberer and finding the far corner from an incredibly tight angle.
The former Porto man has really caught the eye since moving to Bayern Munich over the summer, having also provided four assists for Vincent Kompany's men. All four assists have been for Harry Kane to score, with the former Premier League pair striking up a fine understanding for the Bavarian powerhouse.
Bayern one of the favourites for the Champions League
Diaz will hope he can inspire Bayern to claim further domestic and European glory this season. Bayern have already won the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup as they beat VfB Stuttgart 2-1 back in August, with Diaz on hand to score what proved to be the winning goal.
Bayern are the outright favourites to win the Bundesliga and successfully defend their domestic crown having started the season in flying fashion. Kompany's side are also expected to challenge for the Champions League this season having won all four games so far, beating Chelsea, Pafos, Club Brugge and PSG in the process.
However, they face arguably their toughest test of the campaign when they travel to Arsenal in the next round of European fixtures following the international break. The Gunners, like Bayern, have won all four games Champions League matches so far, and sit top of the Premier League. Yet Diaz will have to sit out that match due to suspension following his dismissal against PSG.