This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty VIDEO: 'F*cking hell, Rio' - Laura Woods jokingly berates Man Utd legend after Ferdinand interrupts presenter's TNT Sports monologue ahead of Champions League final Champions League Manchester United R. Ferdinand Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Paris Saint-Germain Inter Laura Woods blurted out “f*cking hell, Rio” after seeing Manchester United legend Ferdinand interrupt her Champions League final monologue. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ex-England star wandered in front of shot

Initially unaware of what he had done

Ferdinand severing ties with TNT Sports Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask