VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe spotted urging Real Madrid team-mates NOT to give Barcelona guard of honour after Spanish Super Cup final defeat
How Barcelona prevailed in five-goal Super Cup thriller
Barca retained their Super Cup crown when prevailing in the Middle East. A dramatic end to the first half of a heavyweight encounter saw three goals scored in stoppage-time. Raphinha had fired the Blaugrana in front in the 36th minute, only to see Vinicius Junior level matters two minutes beyond the 45.
Robert Lewandowski restored Barcelona’s lead a couple of minutes later, but there was still enough time for Gonzalo Garcia to grab another equaliser with 52 minutes being played before the interval was reached. Brazil international Raphinha netted what proved to be the winner in the 73rd minute.
Mbappe cut a frustrated figure at the full time whistle
Barca were happy to stand and applaud as Real made their way up to collect silver medals. That show of respect was not reciprocated as Los Blancos instead wandered away and talked among themselves as their Clasico foes went on to lift the trophy.
Mbappe was spotted on camera urging his colleagues not to line up for Barcelona to walk through. The France international is known to be highly competitive and was inconsolable when suffering defeat to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.
He was only introduced off the bench in the Super Cup final with 76 minutes on the clock. Questions of his involvement had been asked before a ball was kicked, with the 27-year-old forward having been nursing a knee injury of late. The decision was taken to fly him out to Jeddah to take a place among the substitutes.
Watch Mbappe wave Real Madrid away from guard of honour
Why Mbappe was restricted to a place on the bench
Mbappe was introduced as Real found themselves chasing the game. He was unable to make a telling contribution and was clearly frustrated after the final whistle blew. The prolific attacker wanted nothing to do with Barca and their celebrations.
Real boss Xabi Alonso told reporters afterwards of Mbappe having to make peace with playing an impact role in a game that saw more silverware come up for grabs: “He wasn’t ready to start with the intensity the match was going to have, and that’s why we decided against it. Kylian was supposed to come on just before we conceded the 2-3.
“We wanted him to create imbalance, a threat, to link up with him between the lines and in space. He gave us that a little later. It’s a shame we were already behind on the scoreboard, but we wanted to press with him in attack.”
Another disappointing result has piled more pressure on Alonso, who continues to face uncomfortable questions during his debut season at the Bernabeu helm. He has, however, downplayed the importance of losing in a one-off fixture outside of Spain.
Alonso said: “We have to turn the page as quickly as possible. It’s just one match, one competition, and of all the ones we have, it’s the least important. We need to look ahead, try to get players back, and improve our morale. And keep moving forward.”
Real Madrid fixtures 2025-26: Next up for the Blancos
Alonso was pleased with the performance put in by Brazilian talisman Vinicius, as he netted a spectacular solo goal late in the first half and sought to provide an attacking spark. Los Blancos' boss added: “Vinicius played very well until the 85th minute, he asked to be substituted due to fatigue; it was very humid. He was a game-changer, the goal was spectacular, he was a great threat down his flank. We’re not happy with the result, but we can take some positives for the season. Now we need to get players back, which is the most crucial thing right now.”
Real, who sit four points adrift of Barca in the 2025-26 La Liga title race, will be back in action on Wednesday when facing Albacete in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.