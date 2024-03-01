VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe is chilling! PSG forward changes out of kit to greet public and takes selfies after half-time substitution - rather than rejoin bench - in bizarre scenes during Monaco clash
Kylian Mbappe looked totally unfazed as he talked on his phone after being taken off at half-time in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Monaco.
- Mbappe taken off at half-time against Monaco
- Took selfies and signed autographs for fans
- Joined his mother in the stands for second half