VIDEO: 'If you’re not happy, f**k off' - Man Utd target Jean-Clair Todibo restrained by team-mates after 'nasty' confrontation with Nice ultras NiceLigue 1Nice vs MontpellierMontpellier

Jean Clair-Todibo had to be held back by his team-mates after clashing with Nice fans following his side's defeat to Montpellier.