VIDEO: Ugly scenes as brawl erupts after Ivan Toney clashes with his main Saudi Pro League Golden Boot rival after Al-Ahli lose five-goal epic to Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah
Chaos in Dammam after late drama
The Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium witnessed ugly scenes following the conclusion of a five-goal epic on Friday night. While the football on show produced a five-goal thriller, the game was marred by a multi-player scrum that required security intervention. The flashpoint involved Al-Ahli talisman Toney, who scored the opening goal in the first half, as he was involved in a heated exchange with Julian Quinones - who has 24 goals in the SPL this season - after being barged by his opponent. The scuffle quickly escalated after the ex-Brentford striker confronted Quinones, with coaching staff struggling to separate the opposing sides.
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A sudden collapse
Matthias Jaissle's team initially dominated the game. Toney opened the scoring with a clinical strike – his 25th goal of a prolific league season – before Valentin Atangana doubled the lead after fine work from Franck Kessie and Galeno. However, the momentum shifted entirely after the break. Musab Al-Juwayr’s deflected effort gave the hosts a lifeline in the 63rd minute, setting the stage for a relentless Al-Qadsiah onslaught that caught the Al-Ahli backline completely off guard. The visitors eventually equalised through Turki Al-Ammar in injury time, before Ibrahim Mahnashi scored in the dying seconds to give Al-Qadsiah a 3-2 victory.
- AFP
The title race heats up
The result has massive implications for the Saudi Pro League standings. Al-Qadsiah (26 matches) are currently in fourth place with 60 points, two points behind second-placed Al-Ahli (26). Meanwhile, Al-Nassr (25) remain at the top of the table with 64 points, and Al-Hilal (25) are in third place with 61 points. With eight matches remaining in the Saudi Pro League, the title race is expected to be fierce until the final match, with the top four teams still in contention to win the trophy.