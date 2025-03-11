VIDEO: 'Get her boyfriend to play for us!' - Gary Lineker aims Ruben Dias joke at Maya Jama as England legend tells Micah Richard to 'stop flirting' with Baller League UK rival
Gary Lineker aimed a Ruben Dias joke at Maya Jama during the Baller League UK draft, telling Micah Richards to “get her boyfriend to play for us”.
- Jama has teamed up with Lehmann in coaching role
- Lineker & Richards also part of Baller League UK
- Six-a-side competition about to get underway