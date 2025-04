This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport VIDEO: Gabriel struggles to celebrate Arsenal Champions League triumph alongside family and friends due to knee brace as defender continues injury recovery Gabriel Arsenal Real Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League Injured Arsenal defender Gabriel was spotted celebrating his side's win with family and friends with his knee in a brace. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Injured defender filmed reacting to historic UCL win

Brazilian out for the rest of the season

Goals from Saka and Martinelli secured triumph Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League IPS ARS Match preview