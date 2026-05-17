VIDEO: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to pick up runner-up medal as Al-Nassr star storms down tunnel after AFC Champions League Two final loss
Heartbreak for Al-Nassr in Riyadh
Ronaldo’s quest for his first major trophy with Al-Nassr ended in bitter disappointment on Saturday evening as the Saudi giants were stunned on home soil by Japanese side Gamba Osaka. The stage was set for a historic night at Al-Awwal Park, with Al-Nassr aiming to become the first Saudi club to lift the AFC Champions League Two trophy. However, despite being heavy favourites, the script was torn up when a decisive 29th-minute strike from Deniz Hummet was enough to secure a narrow 1-0 victory for the Nerazzurri, leaving the Riyadh-based club empty-handed on the continental stage.
The veteran forward cut a frustrated figure throughout the contest as he saw several opportunities go begging. After the final whistle, Ronaldo did not hang around to offer congratulations or participate in the formalities. Instead, he walked away from his Al-Nassr team-mates and headed towards the tunnel, refusing to reappear as head coach Jorge Jesus led the rest of the squad to the podium to collect their silver medals.
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Goalkeeper gaffe haunts title race
The final defeat comes just days after a different kind of heartbreak in the domestic league. Al-Nassr had the chance to secure the Saudi Pro League title earlier in the week but were held to a 1-1 draw by title rivals Al-Hilal following a shocking individual error. The club appeared destined for the crown until goalkeeper Bento allowed a throw-in to slip through his hands and into the net deep into stoppage time. Ronaldo’s reaction to that specific incident went viral, as he was seen looking inconsolable on the bench, having been substituted late in the game.
That draw prevented an early title celebration and added to the mounting pressure on the Riyadh-based giants heading into their continental final. The pain of their eventual loss to Gamba Osaka was only compounded by domestic developments, as Al-Hilal successfully defeated Neom that very same day, guaranteeing that the Saudi Pro League title race will be pushed to the final day of the season.
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One final step for the crown
Despite the back-to-back disappointments, Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus is staying positive about the conclusion of the season. Speaking after the recent league slip-up, he said: "We have a second chance. We still have a game to be happy. If the fans are strong as today, for sure in the last game we will be happy and we will celebrate the title."
Al-Nassr currently sit two points clear of Al-Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. Their season now hinges on a final-day clash against Damac FC, where a victory would officially end their seven-year wait for a league title and provide some consolation for the devastation of their AFC Champions League Two final defeat.