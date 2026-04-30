Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cristiano RonaldoGetty
Donny Afroni

VIDEO: Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo makes hand gesture & shouts up to Al Ahli fans targeting him with abuse after crucial Al-Nassr win

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the centre of attention both during and after the 90 minutes as Al-Nassr secured a vital 2-0 victory over Al-Ahli. While the Portuguese legend found the back of the net to continue his pursuit of history, it was his post-match reaction to provocative rival supporters that set social media alight.

  • Ronaldo silences the Al Ahli crowd

    The veteran forward was in high spirits following a result that keeps Al-Nassr at the summit of the Saudi Pro League standings. However, as he made his way off the pitch, a section of the Al-Ahli faithful attempted to get under his skin by chanting about their own club's recent continental achievements and challenging his status in the game. Rather than ignoring the taunts, Ronaldo turned toward the stands with a wide grin on his face. In a moment that has since been shared millions of times across various platforms, the 39-year-old laughed off the abuse before reminding the home supporters exactly who they were dealing with by using a simple but effective gesture.

    Responding to fans who reportedly shouted about Al-Ahli's two AFC Champions League titles, Ronaldo was seen raising his hand and clearly showing all five fingers. As he gestured, he was caught on camera shouting back to the crowd to drive the point home. "I have five Champions Leagues," he told the fans, maintaining his composure and smiling throughout the exchange. The message was unmistakable: a reference to his own unprecedented success in the UEFA Champions League, where he has lifted the trophy five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip



  • Closing in on the 1,000-goal landmark

    While his interaction with the crowd stole the headlines, Ronaldo's performance on the pitch was equally significant. By scoring in the 2-0 win, the former Juventus man reached a staggering total of 970 career goals for club and country. He shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to lead the line for the Riyadh-based giants.

    The goal puts him just 30 strikes away from the mythical 1,000-goal mark, a feat many believed was impossible in the modern era. With Al-Nassr currently leading the title race and several fixtures remaining in the domestic season, plus a packed international schedule with Portugal, the countdown to 1,000 is officially on.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Al Nassr v Al Ahli : Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Nassr maintain their title charge

    The victory over Al-Ahli ensures that Al-Nassr remain in the driving seat for the Saudi Pro League trophy with four games remaining. They currently hold a 13-point lead over their third-placed rival and are eight points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand. Ronaldo will be back in action when Al-Nassr visit Al-Qadsiah on May 3. Under intense pressure to deliver silverware this season, the squad has leaned heavily on Ronaldo’s leadership and clinical finishing.

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA