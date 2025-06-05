VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo dances along to more 'Messi' taunts before silencing terrace chants with winning goal for Portugal in Nations League clash with Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo danced along to more "Messi" taunts from the stands before silencing German fans with a winning goal for Portugal.
- German fans tried to get under Ronaldo's skin
- Has learned to turn a deaf ear to detractors
- Netted 137th goal of his international career