VIDEO: 'Bukayo's one of us & that is everything' - Saka reacts to 'beautiful' letter penned by Arsenal fan

The letter reads: "Bukayo Saka. What can I possibly say that hasn't been said? Bukayo Saka isn't just a name on the team, he's the one who has the North Bank on their feet. The drop of the shoulder, the end product. Hope disguised as a winger.

"He's the reason kids in north London cut inside onto their left foot and actually believe. The guy who laughs at the corner flag, 3-0 up vs Real Madrid, like a fan on the pitch. Bukayo Saka is one of us.

"Through it all, the kicks, the pressure, the expectation, Bukayo is joy, resilience and hope. The journey means something. It means young kids have proof of the dream coming true. Bukayo's one of us and for an Arsenal fan, that is everything."