VIDEO: Antony confronts furious Real Betis fans after derby collapse against Sevilla

The match was only 15 minutes old when the breakthrough occurred. After a deflected ball loomed dangerously within the penalty area, Antony reacted with instinctive precision. Re-positioning himself perfectly, he launched into the air to connect with a superb overhead kick that sent the ball flying into the net, leaving the Sevilla goalkeeper with no chance. This moment of individual brilliance was a testament to the Brazilian's resurgence since making his permanent move to Spain from Manchester United.

Real Betis seemed to have the three points secured in a dominant opening half. By the 40th minute, Betis held a comfortable 2-0 lead, and the atmosphere was electric as fans anticipated a historic victory over their cross-town rivals. However, the game of two halves proved to be a cruel reality for the home side as the intensity shifted. The tactical discipline shown early on began to waver, setting the stage for one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent derby history.