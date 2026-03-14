VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann is Tommy Shelby! Why Atletico Madrid stars dressed up as Peaky Blinders before Getafe La Liga clash
A blockbuster night at the Metropolitano
The worlds of Spanish football and gritty British drama collided as Atleti announced a strategic partnership with Netflix to promote the upcoming film, 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'. The Riyadh Air Metropolitano was transformed into a cinematic stage prior to the meeting with Getafe, blending the "courage and heart" of the Colchoneros with the ruthless ambition of the Shelby family.
This unique marketing move saw the club’s official channels release a viral short film featuring first-team stars fully immersed in the early 20th-century aesthetic. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between global sports and high-end entertainment, utilising the stadium’s technical capabilities to provide a matchday experience unlike any other for the local supporters.
Watch the clip
Birmingham gang takes over the Metropolitano
Griezmann, Koke, Jose Maria Gimenez, Alexander Sorloth, and Ademola Lookman were the faces of the campaign, trading the high-speed tempo of the pitch for the iconic slow-motion walks of the Peaky Blinders.
"The match against Getafe will be the highlight of our collaboration with Netflix to launch ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’," explained the club's official website. "On the one hand, our fans will be able to enjoy major surprises linked to the Shelby family in the hours leading up to kick-off in the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Fan Zone."
"On the other hand, our first team will arrive at the stadium accompanied by vintage vehicles and a large group representing the Shelby family gang. At half-time, all Atleti supporters in attendance will enjoy a surprise show on the pitch, featuring a spectacular display of lights and sound, and plenty of Peaky Blinders."
- AFP
Aiming for a top-three finish
Diego Simeone's squad will face Getafe on Saturday as they fight for a win to secure a top-three finish in La Liga this season. Atleti currently sits fourth in the standings with 54 points from 27 matches, just one point behind third-placed Villarreal with 28 matches played.
Los Rojiblancos will then shift their focus to the European stage, where they will face Tottenham in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie – the first leg ended with a resounding 5-2 victory for Atleti.