Victor Osimhen in demand! Galatasaray chief says 'five of the world's top clubs' want Napoli striker and reveals when star will make decision on his future

A Galatasaray chief has claimed that five of the "world's top clubs" want to sign Victor Osimhen and he will decide on his future in April.